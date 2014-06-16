* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to start around 8.61 levels as investors worry over a potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices extend gains on fears the insurgency in Iraq could worsen. * Crude oil prices rose to new nine-month highs on Friday as concerns persisted that an insurgency in Iraq could disrupt oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in the 8.57-8.66 range for the day. * On watch, India's wholesale price-based inflation for May at noon. * Also, The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday.