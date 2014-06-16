* USD/INR seen opening at around 59.80 versus its previous close of 59.76/77, tracking subdued equity markets. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan down 0.1 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore trading 0.3 percent lower. * We can seen some demand from oil companies at 59.60. Range for the day seen at 59.70 to 60.20," said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.02 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 59.75/59.78 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies in early trade on Monday, drawing mild support as geopolitical worries hung over the markets, but was by potentially decisive events such as the Federal Reserve meeting midweek. * Also on watch, India's wholesale price-based inflation for May at noon. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)