* Indian shares are likely to open lower, tracking weak Asian and global cues and are expected to trade rangebound. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is lower 0.07 percent. * Asian shares got off on the back foot, as crude extended gains and tested nine-month highs on fears the insurgency in Iraq could worsen and affect oil exports. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 10.92 billion rupees ($182.91 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * State-run oil marketing companies will be in focus after crude oil prices rose to new nine-month highs on Friday as concerns persisted that an insurgency in Iraq could disrupt oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. * Traders will also watch out for India's wholesale inflation data for May, which they expect would not give any negative surprise after a positive retail inflation and factory output data. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)