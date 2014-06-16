* Shares of India's Idea Cellular Ltd gain after the Reserve Bank of India allowed an increase in the foreign institutional investment limit for the company. * Foreign institutional investors, through primary market and stock exchanges, can now purchase up to 49 percent of the paid-up capital of Idea Cellular compared with the current 24 percent, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. * Idea Cellular shares up 1.85 percent to 137.80 rupees at 0348 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)