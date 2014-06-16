* Shares in India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain as much as 2.5 percent in early trading on Monday after the company kept its outlook on first-quarter margins and revenue unchanged on Friday. * An audio webcast of the event is available on the TCS website at: (link.reuters.com/wug22w) * TCS continues to see stronger first half versus second half for FY15, says investment bank Macquarie in a note to its clients. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)