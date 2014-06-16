* India's BSE index falls 0.19 percent to its lowest level since June 5 while the broader NSE index is 0.25 percent lower, heading for their second straight day of declines. * Domestic-oriented stocks fall on profit-taking: Larsen & Toubro falls 2 percent while ICICI Bank is down 1.1 percent. * Falls also track weak Asian stocks as crude extended gains and tested nine-month highs on fears the insurgency in Iraq could worsen and affect oil exports. * However, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.2 percent after the company kept its outlook on first-quarter margins and revenue unchanged on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)