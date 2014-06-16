* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.63 percent as concerns grow that the spike in global crude oil prices could potentially push up domestic inflationary pressures. * Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel to near a nine-month high on Monday as Sunni insurgents advanced in Iraq, intensifying concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. * Traders also awaiting the wholesale price-based inflation data due around noon for cues. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.58 to 8.66 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)