* Shares in India's exporters gain after the rupee weakened to its lowest level in more than a month on Monday as surging crude oil prices threatened to push up domestic inflation pressures and aggravate the country's current account deficit. * Investors expect IT companies to realise better margins if the rupee remains weak in the current quarter. * Among software exporters, Infosys gains 1.8 percent, while Wipro advances 1 percent. * Among drugmakers, Biocon is up 1.2 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 1.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)