* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 8.64 percent after government data shows higher-than-expected wholesale price-based inflation. The 10-year yield had ended at 8.60 percent on Friday. * India's wholesale prices-based inflation in May accelerated to a five-month high of 6.01 percent, driven up by higher food and fuel costs, government data showed on Monday. * The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.4 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, wholesale prices rose at their slowest pace in two months to 5.20 percent. * Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel to near a nine-month high on Monday as Sunni insurgents advanced in Iraq, intensifying concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.58 to 8.66 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)