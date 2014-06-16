* USD/INR hits 60.23, its strongest level since May 6, after government data shows wholesale price inflation surged to a five-month high. * At 0716 GMT, the pair was at 60.1850/1950 versus its close of 59.76/77 on Friday. * India's wholesale prices-based inflation in May accelerated to a five-month high of 6.01 percent, driven up by higher food and fuel costs, government data showed on Monday. * USD/INR was already trading stronger since open as surging crude oil prices threatened to push up domestic inflation pressures and aggravate the country's current account deficit. * Traders expect the pair to trade in the 59.90/60.25 during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)