* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.09 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.1 percent lower, in a volatile session. * The NSE index recovered sharply after falling as much as 0.72 percent earlier in the day after India's wholesale inflation rose to a five-month high in May. * Most of the domestic economy-related stocks such as banks and capital goods decline. * Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 2.2 percent, while the BSE's capital goods index drops 1.6 percent. * Among lenders, ICICI Bank is down 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India is down 1.2 percent. * Auto stocks also under selling pressure, with Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd falling 2.4 percent and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd trading 1.2 percent lower. * However, export oriented stocks gain on the back of a weak rupee. Tata Consultancy Services rises 2.3 percent, while Wipro Ltd is up 1.2 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)