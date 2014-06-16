June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Far East Horizon Limited

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.55 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.55 pct

Payment Date June 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ANZ, DBS Bank Ltd & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1079564255

