REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munich Hypo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 98.955
Reoffer price 98.955
Yield 1.614 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 26.6bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date Juen 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Unicredit and WGZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000MHB12J9
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.