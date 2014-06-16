June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munich Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 98.955

Reoffer price 98.955

Yield 1.614 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 26.6bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date Juen 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Unicredit and WGZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000MHB12J9

