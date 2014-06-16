REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 14, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.088
Reoffer price 100.388
Yield 0.9425 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0247163618
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.