June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 14, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.088

Reoffer price 100.388

Yield 0.9425 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0247163618

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)