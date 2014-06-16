REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Belfius Banque SA (Belfius Bank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.655
Reoffer price 99.655
Yield 1.788 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), BBVA, Belfius, BNP Paribas, NORD/LB and
WGZ Bank
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's Mortgage Pandbrieven Programme
ISIN BE0002474493
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.