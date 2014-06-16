June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt Main (DB Frankfurt)

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3 month CHF Libor + 23 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month CHF Libor + 23 basis points

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, acting through

Deutsche Bank AG Zurich Branch

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0247163725

