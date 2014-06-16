REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Suez Environnement Company
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Yield 3.125 pct
Spread 225.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Citi,
Commerzbank, Natixis, Unicredito, Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011993500
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.