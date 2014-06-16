BANGALORE, JUNE 16 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25700 ICS-103(23mm) 30400 ICS-104(24mm) 35500 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 32500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35500 ICS-105(27mm) 43700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33300 ICS-105MMA(27) 36900 ICS-105PHR(28) 44600 ICS-105(28mm) 40300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41000 ICS-105(29mm) 41500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 42700 ICS-105(31mm) 43700 ICS-106(32mm) 44800 ICS-107(34mm) 59000