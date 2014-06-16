REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB
Guarantor Linkopings Kommun
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 2, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 31bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 31bp
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006080602
