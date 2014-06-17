* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.20 versus its
previous close of 60.1550/60.1650, tracking subdued equity
markets, and on escalating tension in Iraq and caution ahead of
the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan as
well as the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
trading 0.2 percent lower each.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $32.50 million on
Monday, provisional exchange data shows.
* The partially convertible currency is seen trading in a range
of 60 to 60.6 during the session.
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently up 0.06 percent.
* USD/INR seen trading at 60.15/60.18 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar fluttered in a narrow range in Asia on Tuesday,
caged by caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting and concern about the developing crisis in Iraq.
* On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will
speak at a banking conference on the previous Congress
government appointed Financial Sector Legislative Reforms
Commission report.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)