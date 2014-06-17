* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.20 versus its previous close of 60.1550/60.1650, tracking subdued equity markets, and on escalating tension in Iraq and caution ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan as well as the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore trading 0.2 percent lower each. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $32.50 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * The partially convertible currency is seen trading in a range of 60 to 60.6 during the session. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.06 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.15/60.18 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar fluttered in a narrow range in Asia on Tuesday, caged by caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and concern about the developing crisis in Iraq. * On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak at a banking conference on the previous Congress government appointed Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)