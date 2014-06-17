* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to start flat around 8.65 levels following continued worries over a potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices extend gains. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as advances by Sunni insurgents in Iraq fuelled concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in the 8.63-8.70 range for the day. * Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet that ends on Wednesday * On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak at a banking conference on the previous Congress government appointed Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission report. * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 - cbank * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18. * Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday after solid U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after fighting in Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven bonds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)