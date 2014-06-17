* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected
to start flat around 8.65 levels following continued worries
over a potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices extend
gains.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as advances by Sunni
insurgents in Iraq fuelled concerns over a potential disruption
to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer.
* The benchmark yield is expected to trade in the 8.63-8.70
range for the day.
* Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meet that ends on Wednesday
* On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will
speak at a banking conference on the previous Congress
government appointed Financial Sector Legislative Reforms
Commission report.
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 - cbank
* The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees
($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18.
* Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday after solid
U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after fighting in
Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven bonds.
