* Indian shares are likely to open lower, tracking weak cues from global markets, after marking their lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks on Monday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.23 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.24 percent lower. * Asian shares struck a cautious tone on Tuesday as the double-whammy of a deepening conflict in Iraq and a gas dispute between Ukraine and Russia sapped investors' appetite for risk. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth a net 1.94 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Oil marketing companies will be in focus as oil prices remained near nine-month highs. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)