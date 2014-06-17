* USD/INR rises as much as 0.65 percent to 60.55, its highest level since April 29, as escalating tensions in Iraq continue to fuel concerns over inflation while subdued equity markets also weighed. * Brent crude futures held near $113 per barrel on Tuesday with the United States considering air strikes in Iraq as the security situation worsens in the key oil producing country. * "Rupee can go test 60.80 levels on inflationary concerns," said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * India's NSE index is down 0.1 percent while the BSe index is also flat after overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $32.50 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet. * The partially convertible currency is seen trading in a range of 60 to 60.85 during the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)