* USD/INR rises as much as 0.65 percent to 60.55, its
highest level since April 29, as escalating tensions in Iraq
continue to fuel concerns over inflation while subdued equity
markets also weighed.
* Brent crude futures held near $113 per barrel on Tuesday with
the United States considering air strikes in Iraq as the
security situation worsens in the key oil producing country.
* "Rupee can go test 60.80 levels on inflationary concerns,"
said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
* India's NSE index is down 0.1 percent while the BSe
index is also flat after overseas investors sold Indian
shares worth $32.50 million on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meet.
* The partially convertible currency is seen trading in a range
of 60 to 60.85 during the session.
