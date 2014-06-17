* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened 2
basis points higher at 8.67 percent on continued worries over a
potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices extend gains.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as advances by Sunni
insurgents in Iraq fuelled concerns over a potential disruption
to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer.
* The benchmark yield is trading at 8.66 percent at 0400 GMT and
is expected to trade in the 8.63-8.70 range for the day,
according to traders.
* USD/INR rose to 60.55, its highest level since April
29.
* Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday after solid
U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after fighting in
Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven bonds.
