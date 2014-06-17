* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened 2 basis points higher at 8.67 percent on continued worries over a potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices extend gains. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as advances by Sunni insurgents in Iraq fuelled concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer. * The benchmark yield is trading at 8.66 percent at 0400 GMT and is expected to trade in the 8.63-8.70 range for the day, according to traders. * USD/INR rose to 60.55, its highest level since April 29. * Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday after solid U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after fighting in Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven bonds. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)