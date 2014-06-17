* Indian shares little changed as losses in some heavyweights offset by gains in technology stocks. * The benchmark BSE index down 0.03 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.06 percent lower. * Overseas investors, who have played a key role in the near 23 percent gain in Indian markets so far this year, sold shares worth a net 1.94 billion rupees on Monday after three days of buying. * Asian shares struck a cautious tone as the double-whammy of a deepening conflict in Iraq and a gas dispute between Ukraine and Russia sapped investors' appetite for risk. * Investors take profits in some heavyweights including Housing Development Finance Corp and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. HDFC is down 1.75 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd falls 1.8 percent. * However, export-oriented stocks such as technology gain for a second straight day. Infosys Ltd is up 0.6 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 0.9 percent and Wipro Ltd higher 0.8 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)