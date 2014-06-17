* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls on strong demand from state-run banks. However, concerns about a potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices rise could limit gains. * The benchmark yield, which earlier rose to as much as 8.67 percent, is trading at 8.63 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.65 percent. * Brent crude futures held near $113 per barrel as concerns over oil supply persisted, with the United States considering air strikes amid a worsening security situation in Iraq. * USD/INR also off day's high at 66.33/34 after Reserve Bank of India was spotted selling dollars around 60.49/50 rupee levels through state-owned banks to check the rupee's sharp fall. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)