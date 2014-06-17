* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls on
strong demand from state-run banks. However, concerns about a
potential spike in inflation as crude oil prices rise could
limit gains.
* The benchmark yield, which earlier rose to as much as 8.67
percent, is trading at 8.63 percent compared with Monday's close
of 8.65 percent.
* Brent crude futures held near $113 per barrel as concerns over
oil supply persisted, with the United States considering air
strikes amid a worsening security situation in Iraq.
* USD/INR also off day's high at 66.33/34 after Reserve
Bank of India was spotted selling dollars around 60.49/50 rupee
levels through state-owned banks to check the rupee's sharp
fall.
(Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)