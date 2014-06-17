* USD/INR weakens to 60.1350/1450 compared with
60.1550/1650 per dollar on Monday, as large foreign banks sell
dollars on behalf of exporters, traders say.
* The rupee was trading marginally stronger in the spot offshore
NDF market, prompting traders to sell dollars in domestic
spot market to narrow the differential. The two rates are now
broadly at the same levels.
* Earlier, rupee got a boost after the central bank chief said
India was well positioned on the external front to deal with
shocks.
* The pair had earlier risen to 60.55, a level last seen on
April 29, but came off after the central bank was spotted
selling dollars through state-owned banks around 60.49 rupee
levels, traders said.
* The partially convertible currency is seen trading in a range
of 60.00 to 60.20 until close.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)