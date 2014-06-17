* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
steady on the day at 8.60 percent, tracking a sharp reversal in
the rupee from session lows while good buying from state-run
banks also helps.
* Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in a 8.58 to 8.64
percent range for the rest of the session.
* Earlier, in the day, the 10-year yield rose to a high of 8.67
percent, its highest level since June 3.
* The overnight indexed swap rates also fell from session highs.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.83
percent, off its high of 8.86 percent and down 3 bps on day.
* India is ready to deal with any external shock arising from
the Iraq crisis, its central bank chief said on Tuesday, even as
a rally in oil prices intensifies the inflation, growth and
budget risks facing new Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
