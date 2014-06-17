June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower eSun International Finance Limited

Guarantor eSun Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 650 million renminbi

Maturity Date June 24, 2018

Coupon 8.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 8.375 pct

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, DBS Bank, HSBC & UBS

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law English

