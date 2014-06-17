June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 1.75 pct

Maturity Date June 27, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.637

Reoffer price 100.037

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Commerzbank

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0245865842

