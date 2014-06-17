June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 92.946

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct m&u and 1.6 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 6.4 billion rand

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0848049838

