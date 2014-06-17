BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Noble Group Limited
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 6.0 pct
Spread 426.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English Law(subordination provisions governed by Bermudan law)
ISIN XS1079076029
