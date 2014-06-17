June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FCE Bank Plc

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.896

Reoffer price 99.896

Yield 1.891 pct

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1080158535

