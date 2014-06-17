BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sodexo
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.947
Yield 1.758 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.4bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS1080163709
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.877
Yield 2.512 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.6bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1080163964
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis & Santander GBM
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared poised to clamp down on where corporations can be sued, a potential setback for plaintiffs' lawyers who strive to bring cases in courts and locales they consider friendly.