June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.983

Reoffer price 100.983

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.65 billion euro

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS1069521083

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)