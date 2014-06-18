* USD/INR seen opening around 60.20 versus its previous close of 60.03/04, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies on escalating tension in Iraq. * Most Asian currencies like Rupiah, ringgit, Philippine peso, yuan fall against the U.S. dollar. * Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet that ends later in the day. * The rupee snapped two sessions of falls and recovered from a near two-month low on Tuesday after the central bank was spotted selling dollars via state-run banks and its governor assured markets that India was better prepared to deal with external shocks. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan down 0.15 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore trade flat. * The partially convertible rupee is seen trading in a range of 60 to 60.5 during the session. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.02/60.05 in the offshore NDF market * The U.S. dollar held onto modest gains early on Wednesday, having risen broadly after U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than a year in May. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)