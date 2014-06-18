* Indian shares are likely to open flat and trade range-bound after gaining 1.3 percent in the previous session, tracking subdued regional cues. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.13 percent lower. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 480.2 million rupees on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Oil refiners will be in focus due to rising crude prices on fears over oil supply disruptions following the violence in Iraq. * Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd will be on watch ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting where chairman Mukesh Ambani will brief shareholders about performance and discuss strategies for growth. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)