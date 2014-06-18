* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to open higher at 8.62 percent, tracking the rupee which likely to open lower on Iraq crisis. It had closed at 8.60 percent on Tuesday. * Brent oil held steady above $113 per barrel and U.S. crude weakened slightly on Tuesday as fears over oil supply disruptions from Iraq offset the possibility of increased supply due to a thawing of relations between Iran and the West. * Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet that ends later in the day. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in an 8.57-8.65 range during the day. * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 - cbank * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than a year, which may give the Federal Reserve more confidence in adopting a hawkish tone when it meets this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)