* USD/INR higher at 60.24/25 versus its previous close of 60.03/04, tracking dollar's strength against most Asian currencies, but further gains seen unlikely as traders expect dollar sales from exporters during the session. * Caution persists due to the Iraq crisis as Brent crude prices remained steady above $113 per barrel as fears of oil supply disruptions from Iraq offset the possibility of increased supply due to a thawing of relations between Iran and the West. * Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in to check any spikes in the pair. USD/INR hit a near 2-month high of 60.55 per dollar on Tuesday but scaled back after traders spotted dollar sales from the central bank through state-run banks. * The U.S. dollar held onto modest gains early on Wednesday, having risen broadly after U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than a year in May. * Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet that ends later in the day. * The partially convertible rupee is seen trading in a range of 60.02 to 60.40 during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)