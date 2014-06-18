* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.60 percent and trading in a tight range, as absence of immediate triggers prompts traders to hold off large positions. * Traders to await outcome of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.35 billion) treasury bills auction later in the day, which includes 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills. * Market expects liquidity to improve as the central bank will conduct a special two-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees during the day to infuse liquidity to offset the impact of quarterly corporate advance tax outflows. * Market also closely watching the Indian rupee for cues. The rupee had hit a near 2-month low of 60.55 per dollar on Tuesday but recovered after traders spotted the central bank selling dollars through state-run banks to check its fall. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in a 8.57-8.62 range during the day. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)