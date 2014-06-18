* India's Cipla Ltd shares rose as much as 7.3 percent to 443.25 rupees, their highest since Oct. 4, on speculation that the company's founders are in talks to sell stake to a global pharmaceutical company, multiple dealers say. * A spokeswoman for the generic drugmaker termed the rumour as baseless. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)