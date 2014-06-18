* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.57 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, just above last week's cut-off yield of 8.5619 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.65 percent while the lowest was at 8.54 percent on 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.60 percent on 182-day t-bills, nearly in line with the previous cut-off yield of 8.5959 percent, the poll showed. * For 182-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.67 percent while the lowest was 8.58 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreute rs.com/suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com)