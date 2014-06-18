* India's BSE index up 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.29 percent higher as blue-chips advance after foreign investors resumed buying on Tuesday after a one-day halt. * Kotak Mahindra Bank gains 3.3 percent while Sesa Sterlite is up 2 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 480.2 million rupees ($8.04 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Traders keenly await outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet that ends later in the day. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)