* India's Tata Steel Ltd gains 1 percent after the company sought shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing limit to 700 billion rupees ($11.73 billion) from 500 billion rupees earlier. * "The debt-raising plan, at this juncture, may also be well-received since the company's operational performance has started improving, especially in Europe," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)