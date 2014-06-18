* USD/INR off the day's highs at 60.0950/1050 versus its previous close of 60.03/04 as foreign banks spotted selling dollars on behalf of exporters and offshore inflows into domestic shares further hurt the dollar. * Earlier, the pair had gained to as much as 60.35, not too distant from a near 2-month high of 60.55 hit on Tuesday. * Foreign investors resumed buying into equities on Tuesday after a one-day halt and bought Indian shares worth 480.2 million rupees ($8.04 million), provisional exchange data showed. * The greenback may hold on to modest gains ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meet that ends later in the day. Any indication that rates might be lifted sooner could spark a rally in the U.S. dollar. * The partially convertible rupee is seen trading in a range of 60.02 to 60.40 during the session.