* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading at the session high of 8.65 percent, up 5 basis points on day after violence in Iraq intensifies, threatening to further push up global crude oil prices. * Brent crude held above $113 per barrel on Wednesday as heavy fighting in Iraq shut the country's biggest refinery and led to the withdrawal of staff by foreign oil firms, stoking worries about exports from the key oil producer. * High global crude can push up domestic inflationary pressures and further delay possible rate cuts by the central bank. * Weakness in the rupee is also seen hurting sentiment for bonds. * Traders say the 10-year yield to touch 8.70 percent during the session if oil prices climb further during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)