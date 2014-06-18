June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.871
Reoffer yield 1.652 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.8bp
Over the OBL 169
Payment Date June 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBS, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Nord/LB, UBS, ABN, Danske,
Intesa, NAB, Natixis, Nomura, Swedbank, Unicredit & Wells Fargo
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1080952960
