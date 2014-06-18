June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 13, 2023
Coupon 3.1 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 400 million Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0005794922
