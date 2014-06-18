BANGALORE, JUNE 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25700 ICS-103(23mm) 30400 ICS-104(24mm) 35500 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35800 ICS-105(27mm) 43800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33900 ICS-105MMA(27) 37200 ICS-105PHR(28) 44800 ICS-105(28mm) 40600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41300 ICS-105(29mm) 41800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42300 ICS-105(30mm) 43000 ICS-105(31mm) 43700 ICS-106(32mm) 44800 ICS-107(34mm) 59000