Bangalore, Jun 18 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46,750 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 42,000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35,150 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 41,250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27,500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25,000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17,000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9,550 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 26,000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8,900 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 37,300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14,500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24,000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 695 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 265 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 39,000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15,600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6,350 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 805 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 840 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 810 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 850 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 965 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 940 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1,440 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 75,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 66,000 3. Sunflower Oil 59,000 4. Kardi Oil 90,000 5. Linseed Oil 72,500 6. Sesame Oil 90,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 64,500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82,500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 63,500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 57,500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 61,500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 52,800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 63,000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 57,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 55,500 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 67,000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 70,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65,500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 67,000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 66,000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 765 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 805 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 50,000 4. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (5%) FOB Indonesia US$MT 1,245 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (1.75%FFA)C&F India US$/M.T. 1,280 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified